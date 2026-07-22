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Bajaj Chetak vs TVS Ronin

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Chetak vs Ronin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak Ronin
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 96,504₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Range113-153 km/charge-
Mileage-42.95 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-225.9 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes-

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Handle Bar View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm1357 mm
Additional Storage
25 L-
Saddle Height
763 mm795 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke Alloy Wheels
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
113 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph120 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
25 L-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | SportsABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand Indication
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,4531,46,549
Ex-Showroom Price
96,5041,25,690
RTO
010,055
Insurance
3,94910,804
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1593,149
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

Ronin Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Bajaj Auto will emphasise on the 125 cc motorcycles as well as the Chetak in FY27.
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Latest Videos

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Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
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Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
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15 Jul 2024
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