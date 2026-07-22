In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Chetak vs Ronin Comparison