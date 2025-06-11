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HomeCompare BikesChetak vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Bajaj Chetak vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Chetak vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 96,504₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range113-153 km/charge-
Mileage-37 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-197.75 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes-

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Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm1353 mm
Additional Storage
25 L-
Saddle Height
763 mm800 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
113 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph127 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
YesRain,Sports,Urban
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
25 L-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | SportsBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,4531,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
96,5041,46,820
RTO
011,745
Insurance
3,94911,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1593,648
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

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