In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Chetak vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|177.4 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-