In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Tunwal Storm Advance 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm Advance 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the Storm Advance 2 has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge.
Chetak vs Storm Advance 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Storm advance 2
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|50-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|4-5 Hours