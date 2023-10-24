Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesChetak vs Kratos

Bajaj Chetak vs Tork Motors Kratos

In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Tork Motors Kratos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
Urbane
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kratos
Tork Motors Kratos
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
3800 W-
Motor IP Rating
67IP67
Max Torque
16 Nm-
Continious Power
4000 W4000 W
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorMid Drive Electric Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.75 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0001,42,187
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,0001,32,499
RTO
01,500
Insurance
08,188
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1493,056

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Bajaj Chetak is now listed for an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 lakh. The offer price is valid only till the stocks last
    Bajaj Chetak gets a discount in Karnataka & Tamil Nadu. Check out the special festive price
    24 Oct 2023
    The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane packs more range but a lower top speed and drum brakes on both wheels. It gets an optional 'Tecpac' with more features
    2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane launched with upgrades, priced from 1.15 lakh
    2 Dec 2023
    From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
    5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle sources power from a patented 9kW Axial Flux motor, which delivers a peak torque of 38 Nm.
    Tork Motors adds Eco+ mode on Kratos R; range goes up to 180-km
    19 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
    29 Jul 2021
    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
    Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
    14 Oct 2023
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
     