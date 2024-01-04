Saved Articles

Bajaj Chetak vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

In 2024 Bajaj Chetak or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
Urbane
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Moto GP BS6
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
3800 W-
Motor IP Rating
67-
Max Torque
16 Nm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4.50 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,5532,06,516
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,0021,79,200
RTO
016,366
Insurance
6,55110,085
Accessories Charges
0865
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6124,438

    Latest News

    The 2024 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is expected to arrive with major updates to the battery and power output with subtle styling changes
    2024 Bajaj Chetak to be launched in India tomorrow: What to expect
    4 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium variant will get a TFT screen, while a bigger battery and higher top speed are also likely on the updated e-scooter
    2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium with TFT screen teased ahead of launch on January 5
    3 Jan 2024
    2024 Bajaj Chetak boasts a new TFT screen.
    2024 Bajaj Chetak launched at 1.35 lakh, gets new features and 127 km of range
    4 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is expected to arrive with subtle styling tweaks and major updates to the battery and powertrain
    Updated Bajaj Chetak to arrive with upgrades on January 5
    31 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
    29 Jul 2021
    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 share same 249.07 cc oil-cooled engine that is mated to a five-speed gearbox and churns out 24.5 PS of power and 21.5 Nm of torque output.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launched, price starts at 1.38 lakh
    28 Oct 2021
    Bajaj has launched the all-new 2021 Pulsar 250 motorcycle, its the most powerful bike in the Pulsar family, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and N250: First Look
    3 Nov 2021
    View all
     