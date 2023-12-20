In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street Price starts at 93,499 (ex-showroom price). Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. Suzuki offers the Burgman Street in 5 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge. The Burgman Street mileage is around 55.89 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less