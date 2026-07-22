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HomeCompare BikesChetak vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Bajaj Chetak vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Chetak vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandBajajSuzuki
Price₹ 96,504₹ 88,376
Range113-153 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes-

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
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Rear Left View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm1265 mm
Additional Storage
25 L21.5 L
Saddle Height
763 mm780 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
113 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph95 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
25 L21.5 L
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Sports-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,4531,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
96,50488,376
RTO
010,485
Insurance
3,9496,514
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1592,264
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

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Latest Car & Bike News

Bajaj aims to ramp up its EV game with new electric motorcycle launches, as well as expand the Chetak's production capacity.
Bajaj to go big with EVs; Chetak expansion on cards
22 Jul 2026
The Burgman Street has some serious road presence because of its design.
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21 Jun 2026
Bajaj Auto will emphasise on the 125 cc motorcycles as well as the Chetak in FY27.
Bajaj Auto to strengthen 125 cc-plus bike segment, turbocharge Chetak in FY27
26 Jun 2026
Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
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The all-new Suzuki Burgman Street will be available across dealerships in India starting April 8, 2026
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2 Apr 2026
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Latest Videos

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Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
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Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
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