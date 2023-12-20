Saved Articles

Bajaj Chetak vs Suzuki Burgman Street

In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Suzuki Burgman Street choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
Urbane
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Burgman Street
Suzuki Burgman Street
STD
₹93,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
3800 W-
Motor IP Rating
67-
Max Torque
16 Nm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.75 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0001,07,303
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,00093,499
RTO
07,479
Insurance
06,325
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1492,306

