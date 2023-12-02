In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less