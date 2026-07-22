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HomeCompare BikesChetak vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Bajaj Chetak vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Chetak vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandBajajRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 96,504₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Range113-153 km/charge-
Mileage-38.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes-

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
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Front Right View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm1395 mm
Additional Storage
25 L-
Saddle Height
763 mm800 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
113 km
Max Speed
55 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
25 L-
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Sports-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,4531,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
96,5041,38,726
RTO
011,728
Insurance
3,9498,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1593,413
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
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2 Sept 2023
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25 Nov 2024
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