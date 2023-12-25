In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less