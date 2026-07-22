In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Chetak vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-