In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Prevail Electric Wolfury [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Wolfury [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (last recorded price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the Wolfury [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Chetak vs Wolfury [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Wolfury [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 89,999
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-