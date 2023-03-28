In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 84,443 (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the PraisePro has a range of up to 81 km/charge. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours.
Chetak vs PraisePro Comparison