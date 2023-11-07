Saved Articles

Bajaj Chetak vs Oben Rorr

In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Oben Rorr choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
Urbane
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rorr
Oben Rorr
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
3800 W-
Motor IP Rating
67-
Max Torque
16 Nm330 Nm
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
67IP67
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.75 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0001,49,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,0001,49,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1493,224

    Latest News

    Few design cues of the Oben Rorr do resemble a new-retro cafe racer.
    Oben Rorr review. Can it replace your 150 cc commuter motorcycle?
    7 Nov 2023
    The Bajaj Chetak is now listed for an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 lakh. The offer price is valid only till the stocks last
    Bajaj Chetak gets a discount in Karnataka & Tamil Nadu. Check out the special festive price
    24 Oct 2023
    The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane packs more range but a lower top speed and drum brakes on both wheels. It gets an optional 'Tecpac' with more features
    2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane launched with upgrades, priced from 1.15 lakh
    2 Dec 2023
    From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
    5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
    29 Jul 2021
    Priced at under 1 lakh in Maharashtra, the Oben Rorr claims a range of 200 kms on single charge.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
    1 Jul 2022
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
