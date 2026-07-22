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HomeCompare BikesChetak vs RC 125 [2021-2025]

Bajaj Chetak vs KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Chetak vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak Rc 125 [2021-2025]
BrandBajajKTM
Price₹ 96,504₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Range113-153 km/charge-
Mileage-41 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes-

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
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RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm-
Additional Storage
25 L-
Saddle Height
763 mm835 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
113 km500 km
Max Speed
55 kmph120 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
25 L-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | SportsSupermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel Consumption
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesNew LCD Dash Display
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,4532,14,075
Ex-Showroom Price
96,5041,91,795
RTO
015,880
Insurance
3,9496,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1594,601
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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