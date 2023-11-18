Saved Articles

Bajaj Chetak vs KTM 125 Duke

In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
Urbane
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
2021
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
3800 W-
Motor IP Rating
67-
Max Torque
16 Nm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.75 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0001,92,224
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,0001,70,515
RTO
013,641
Insurance
08,068
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1494,131

