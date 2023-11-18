In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, 125 Duke engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge. The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less