In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm.
On the other hand, 125 Duke engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours.
KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour.
Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge.
The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl.
