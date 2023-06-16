In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR 250 engine makes power & torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Chetak vs SR 250 Comparison