In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR 250 Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm.
On the other hand, SR 250 engine makes power & torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours.
Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour.
Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge.
The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less