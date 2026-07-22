In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Chetak vs SR125 Comparison