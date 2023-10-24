In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less