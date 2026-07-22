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Bajaj Chetak vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Chetak vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak w175
BrandBajajKawasaki
Price₹ 96,504₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range113-153 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-177 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes-

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm1320 mm
Additional Storage
25 L-
Saddle Height
763 mm790 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
113 km480 km
Max Speed
55 kmph110 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
25 L-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Sports-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,4531,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
96,5041,13,000
RTO
09,040
Insurance
3,94910,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1592,850
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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