In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Joy e-bike Wolf choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Wolf Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the Wolf has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge.
Chetak vs Wolf Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Wolf
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|60-90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.38 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|3 Hours