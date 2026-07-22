In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 Price starts at Rs. 89,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the JMT 1000HS 26 has a range of up to 66 km/charge.
Chetak vs JMT 1000HS 26 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Jmt 1000hs 26
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 89,000
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|66 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|3.5-4 Hrs.