In 2024 Bajaj Chetak or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm.
On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Chetak in 4 colours.
Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours.
Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge.
The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
