Bajaj Chetak vs Jawa 42

In 2024 Bajaj Chetak or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
Urbane
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
42
Jawa 42
Single Disc BS6
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
3800 W-
Motor IP Rating
67-
Max Torque
16 Nm27.05 Nm
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4.50 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,21,5531,92,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,0021,69,415
RTO
013,553
Insurance
6,5519,887
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6124,145

    Latest News

    The 2024 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is expected to arrive with major updates to the battery and power output with subtle styling changes
    2024 Bajaj Chetak to be launched in India tomorrow: What to expect
    4 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium variant will get a TFT screen, while a bigger battery and higher top speed are also likely on the updated e-scooter
    2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium with TFT screen teased ahead of launch on January 5
    3 Jan 2024
    2024 Bajaj Chetak boasts a new TFT screen.
    2024 Bajaj Chetak launched at 1.35 lakh, gets new features and 127 km of range
    4 Jan 2024
    The 2024 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is expected to arrive with subtle styling tweaks and major updates to the battery and powertrain
    Updated Bajaj Chetak to arrive with upgrades on January 5
    31 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
    29 Jul 2021
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
    28 Apr 2023
