In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP160 engine makes power & torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Chetak vs SP160 Comparison