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Bajaj Chetak vs Honda SP160

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP160 engine makes power & torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Chetak vs SP160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak Sp160
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 96,504₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Range113-153 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-162.71 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes-

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc (OBD-2B)
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm1347 mm
Additional Storage
25 L-
Saddle Height
763 mm796 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
113 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph110 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
25 L-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | SportsHonda RoadSync
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes4.2 Iinch, TFT Display
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,4531,32,803
Ex-Showroom Price
96,5041,13,158
RTO
09,052
Insurance
3,94910,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1592,854
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

SP160 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs SP 125
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP160 vs Apache RTR 160

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda SP160 retains the same styling but the feature list has received an upgrade
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26 Jun 2026
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Latest Videos

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Bajaj Chetak 35 Series electric scooter launched: Highlights
20 Dec 2024
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Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
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