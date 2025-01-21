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Bajaj Chetak vs Honda Livo

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Chetak vs Livo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak Livo
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 96,504₹ 81,651
Range113-153 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes-

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Number Plate View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm-
Additional Storage
25 L-
Saddle Height
763 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
113 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph85 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
25 L-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | SportsGear position indicator
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,45396,039
Ex-Showroom Price
96,50483,080
RTO
06,646
Insurance
3,9496,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1592,064
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Honda Livo meets the latest emission norms and also gets new features keeping up with the manufacturer's rest of the range
2025 Honda Livo launched with OBD-2B compliance, new features. Prices start at 83,080
21 Jan 2025
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2025 Honda Livo with new instrument cluster to launch soon in India
15 Jan 2025
Bajaj aims to ramp up its EV game with new electric motorcycle launches, as well as expand the Chetak's production capacity.
Bajaj to go big with EVs; Chetak expansion on cards
22 Jul 2026
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Bajaj Auto will emphasise on the 125 cc motorcycles as well as the Chetak in FY27.
Bajaj Auto to strengthen 125 cc-plus bike segment, turbocharge Chetak in FY27
26 Jun 2026
Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
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  News

Latest Videos

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20 Dec 2024
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Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94,707 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar N125 motorcycle will rival the likes of TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R.
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