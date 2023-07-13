In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Chetak vs Dio 125 Comparison