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Bajaj Chetak vs Honda CB200X

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Honda CB200X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CB200X engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Chetak vs CB200X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak Cb200x
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 96,504₹ 1.47 Lakhs
Range113-153 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-184.4 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes-

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Speedometer View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm1355 mm
Additional Storage
25 L-
Saddle Height
763 mm810 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
113 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph130 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
25 L-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | SportsLED Winkers, Hazard Switch
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,4531,70,990
Ex-Showroom Price
96,5041,46,999
RTO
012,359
Insurance
3,94911,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1593,675
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

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Latest Car & Bike News

Bajaj aims to ramp up its EV game with new electric motorcycle launches, as well as expand the Chetak's production capacity.
Bajaj to go big with EVs; Chetak expansion on cards
22 Jul 2026
The Honda NX200 is essentially a rebranded version of the CB200X which was on sale in the nation previously.
Honda NX 200: Does the CB200X successor have what it takes to compete with its rivals?
15 Feb 2025
Bajaj Auto will emphasise on the 125 cc motorcycles as well as the Chetak in FY27.
Bajaj Auto to strengthen 125 cc-plus bike segment, turbocharge Chetak in FY27
26 Jun 2026
The Honda Hornet 2.0 and CB200X will now be available via BigWing showrooms instead of the standard Honda Two-Wheeler outlets
Honda Hornet 2.0 & CB200X now available at premium BigWing dealerships
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Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
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The Honda NX200 is identical to the CB200X and carries over the same engine and mechanicals, but with new features in place
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13 Feb 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

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24 Mar 2025
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Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
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