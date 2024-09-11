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Bajaj Chetak vs Honda Activa 125

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Chetak vs Activa 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak Activa 125
BrandBajajHonda
Price₹ 96,504₹ 88,339
Range113-153 km/charge-
Mileage-47 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-123.92 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes-

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Mudguard View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm1260 mm
Additional Storage
25 L-
Saddle Height
763 mm712 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
113 km249.1 km
Max Speed
55 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
25 LYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | SportsHonda RoadSync
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes4.2 Inch TFT Display
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,4531,01,831
Ex-Showroom Price
96,50488,339
RTO
07,067
Insurance
3,9496,425
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1592,188
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Activa 125 vs Activa 6G
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs Pleasure Plus
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Activa 125 vs RayZR 125

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