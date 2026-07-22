In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs. 93,400 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 17.1 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Chetak vs Xtreme200r Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Xtreme200r
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 93,400
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|199.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-