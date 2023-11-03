Saved Articles

Bajaj Chetak vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
Urbane
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
3800 W-
Motor IP Rating
67-
Max Torque
16 Nm14.6 Nm @6500 rpm
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.75 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0001,49,658
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,0001,27,300
RTO
011,684
Insurance
010,674
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1493,216

