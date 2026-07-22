In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Hero Xtreme 125R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xtreme 125R engine makes power & torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
Chetak vs Xtreme 125R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|xtreme 125r
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 91,500
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|66 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-