In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XPulse 200 4V engine makes power & torque 19.16 PS PS & 17.35 Nm respectively. Hero offers the XPulse 200 4V in 4 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The XPulse 200 4V mileage is around 36 kmpl.
Chetak vs XPulse 200 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Xpulse 200 4v
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|36 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|199.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-