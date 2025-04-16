In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
Chetak vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Super splendor xtec
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 84,448
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|69 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-