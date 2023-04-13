In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs. 91,952 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus XTEC in 5 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 73 to 73 kmpl.
Chetak vs Splendor Plus XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Splendor plus xtec
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 91,952
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73 to 73 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-