In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Chetak vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 81,538
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|56 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-