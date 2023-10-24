In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113 km/charge and the Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less