In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Gravton Motors Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gravton Motors Quanta Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the Quanta has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Gravton Motors offers the Quanta in 2 colours.
Chetak vs Quanta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Quanta
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Gravton Motors
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|3 Hours