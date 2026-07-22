In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Chetak vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Ryder supermax
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|36 Ah
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|5-6 Hrs.