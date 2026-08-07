In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Fidato Evtech Loder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Loder Price starts at Rs. 83,490 (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the Loder has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Chetak vs Loder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Loder
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 83,490
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|70-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|4-5 Hours