In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Enigma N8 Thunderstrom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge.
Chetak vs N8 Thunderstrom Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|N8 thunderstrom
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Enigma
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|90-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.94 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|4-7 Hrs.