In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour.
Chetak vs Glyde Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Glyde plus
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Earth Energy EV
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 92,000
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|52 Ah
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|40 min