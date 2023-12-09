Saved Articles

Bajaj Chetak vs Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus

In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
Urbane
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Glyde Plus
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus
STD
₹92,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
3800 W-
Motor IP Rating
67-
Max Torque
16 Nm26 Nm
Continious Power
4000 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
67-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.75 Hrs.40 min
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0001,01,982
Ex-Showroom Price
1,00,00092,000
RTO
07,360
Insurance
02,622
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1492,191

