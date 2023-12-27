In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Earth Energy EV Evolve R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Earth Energy EV Evolve R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Evolve R Price starts at 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Chetak up to 113 km/charge and the Evolve R has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve R in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less