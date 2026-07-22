In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (last recorded price). The range of Chetak up to 113-153 km/charge and the BattRE Electric IOT has a range of up to 85 km/charge. BattRE Electric Mobility offers the BattRE Electric IOT in 7 colours.
Chetak vs BattRE Electric IOT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Battre electric iot
|Brand
|Bajaj
|BattRE Electric Mobility
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|85 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-