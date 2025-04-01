In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Pulsar NS160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar NS160 engine makes power & torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl.
Chetak vs Pulsar NS160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Pulsar ns160
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40.36 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|160.3 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-