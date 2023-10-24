In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Pulsar NS160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Pulsar NS160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar NS160 engine makes power & torque 17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm & 14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 48 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less