In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs. 92,182 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power & torque 12 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.75 kmpl.
Chetak vs Pulsar NS 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Pulsar ns 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 92,182
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|64.75 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.45 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-