In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Pulsar N250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar N250 engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS PS & 21.5 Nm respectively. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Pulsar N250 mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
Chetak vs Pulsar N250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Pulsar n250
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|39.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-