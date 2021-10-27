|Battery Warranty
|3 Years, 50000 km
|-
|Reverse Gear
|Yes
|-
|Max Torque
|16 Nm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Chain Drive
|Range
|95 km/charge
|-
|Continuous Power
|3800 W
|-
|Motor IP Rating
|67
|-
|Starting
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Self Start Only
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Power
|4080 W
|-
|Battery Ip Rating
|67
|-
|Range (Sport Mode)
|85 km/charge
|-
|Range (Eco Mode)
|95 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|80 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,00,000
|₹1,60,332
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,00,000
|₹1,39,117
|RTO
|₹0
|₹11,459
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹9,756
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,149
|₹3,446
The first-generation Bajaj Pulsar 150 arrived way back in 2001 and it was a trendsetter. Competing against the Hero CBZ, it showed other manufacturers that there was a strong market for sporty commuter motorcycles in India. So, it is always a big day when a new Pulsar arrives. The brand transformation began in a top-down approach with the new 250 range, followed up with the Pulsar N160 earlier thi...Read More