In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm.
On the other hand, Pulsar 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours.
Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge.
The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl.
