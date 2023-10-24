In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price). Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less