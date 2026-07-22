In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
Chetak vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Pulsar 150
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.5 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-