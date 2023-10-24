In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 7 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less