Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Pulsar P150 - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar P150 Price starts at 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Chetak engine makes power and torque 4080 W PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar P150 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Chetak in 6 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113 km/charge. The Pulsar P150 mileage is around 48.8 kmpl.