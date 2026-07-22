In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] in 5 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] mileage is around 48.8 kmpl.
Chetak vs Pulsar P150 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Pulsar p150 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.68 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-