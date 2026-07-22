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Bajaj Chetak vs Bajaj Pulsar N160

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Pulsar N160 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar N160 engine makes power & torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl.
Chetak vs Pulsar N160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak Pulsar n160
BrandBajajBajaj
Price₹ 96,504₹ 1.16 Lakhs
Range113-153 km/charge-
Mileage-59.11 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-164.82 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes-

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel Single Seat
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm1358 mm
Additional Storage
25 L-
Saddle Height
763 mm795 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
113 km-
Max Speed
55 kmph120 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
25 L-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Sports-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesLCD
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,4531,38,450
Ex-Showroom Price
96,5041,16,142
RTO
010,021
Insurance
3,94912,287
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1592,975
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

Pulsar N160 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 160
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS200

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