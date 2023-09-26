In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 13.5 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] in 2 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] mileage is around 48.5 kmpl.
Chetak vs Pulsar N150 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Pulsar n150 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.68 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-