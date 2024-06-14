In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Bajaj Pulsar 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,677 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Pulsar 125 engine makes power & torque 11.8 PS PS & 10.8 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 125 in 4 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl.
Chetak vs Pulsar 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Chetak
|Pulsar 125
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 96,504
|₹ 85,677
|Range
|113-153 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|51.46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.4 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 25 Minutes
|-